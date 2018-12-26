Tram line for Songjiang starts trial operations

A new tram line in Songjiang district started trial operations on Wednesday, thepaper.cn reported. The line, covering 13.93 kilometers, will run from Canghua Road to Zhongchen Road, with 20 stops.



The average speed of the tram reached 18 kilometers per hour during its trial operations. It is expected to reach 20 kilometers per hour in the near future. The tram uses independent rail lines and has priority when crossing roads. The interval of each tram is 10 to 15 minutes depending on weekdays or weekends.



The ticket price will be calculated based on the distance between the inward and outward station. The lowest price is 2 yuan ($0.29) and the highest at 3 yuan. The tram supports cash payments or physical and online transportation cards. Passengers receive a discount when transferring to other buses or railway if they use a transportation card. Children under 1.3 meters in height ride free when accompanied by adults.

