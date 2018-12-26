Local traditional medicine team serving in Morocco

A local medical team recently won the title of "national advanced medical group supporting medical treatment in foreign country," according to health authorities. Four medical staff from Shanghai were rewarded as "national advanced medical individuals," Shanghai Observer reported Wednesday.



Focusing on traditional Chinese medicine, they are a medical unit from Shanghai sent to Morocco to provide medical treatment support. From 2016 to 2018, the team completed outpatient assistance over 22,500 times in Morocco. It also launched a program to carry out massage treatment for Moroccan residents.



Shanghai dispatched its first acupuncture team to Morocco in 1986, where it set up a medical unit. The unit has grown into a famous acupuncture and massage treatment agency in Morocco.

