Positive signals from Trump-Kim summit encourage people to retain hope

My experience in 2018 was about witnessing a series of historic events that formed a complicated era of human history. They suggested that China is marching forward to achieve its goals and rapidly approaching the center of the international arena.



At the same time, members of the West are suffering from various problems and their situation is worsening. There is increasing uncertainty for members of the international community.



Among these events, I would like to share my experience reporting on the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June, because I saw positive signals from this event that might encourage people around the globe to retain hope and optimism.



Before the summit, Trump publicly released a letter to Kim saying that he wanted to cancel the meeting in May, and at that time I was preparing a visa application and booking air tickets and a Singapore hotel for the event. This truly came as a shock for every journalist reporting on this summit. Many of us finally knew first hand what the great Trump uncertainty feels like.



But eventually the meeting took place in June thanks to the efforts by relevant parties involved in the Korean Peninsula issue. When I arrived in Singapore on June 10, the journalists were everywhere and many local restaurants and bars were using the summit to promote meals and drinks. For instance, one could eat a burger combining American beef and Korean kimchi, or drink a Trump whisky or Rocket man cocktail.



At the press center provided by the Singaporean government, I found the journalists were mostly from China. Most US journalists were working at another press center provided by the US government at the JW Marriot Hotel. The geographical distance between the two centers was not far, but the center provided by Singapore was much more crowded.



Although the meeting was between North Korea and the US, it was obvious that China was a major stakeholder. The airplane Kim used for his Singapore trip was provided by China, for example.



The meeting day was key. Only a few select media outlets could send photographers and reporters to the venue of the meeting between the two leaders, and the rest could only stay at the press center. At the historic handshake, some people from South Korea applauded, as this offered them real hope of a peaceful future and even the dream of reunification of North and South.



Although currently the US attitude toward North Korea is stubborn and no one knows if denuclearization can be realized, at least the summit in June provided a beginning and converted tension into détente. In September, Trump said the second meeting with Kim would take place "pretty soon."



This was truly a historic event - probably one of the few things the US has done in 2018 that earned international plaudits - and it has some specific characteristics.



The summit showed that the US could do something right by listening to advice from others, including China, to at least encourage other countries to see the hope of peace, to benefit the partners of a region, to solve problems by negotiation rather than unilateralism and violence. In this case, no one loses.