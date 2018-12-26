At forefront of reporting China-Vatican exchanges

People attend a papal audience at the St. Peter's Square on November 21 in Vatican. Photo: Li Ruohan/GT

When the historical deal on the appointment of bishops was signed between China and the Vatican on a Saturday afternoon in September, I was on a high-speed train back to Beijing after interviewing a bishop from the Holy See in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.



That's it, I got the story and I am ready to go home, I told myself.



But hours later, I was so grateful I was on a train and not an airplane, so I could be one of the journalists that recorded the historical moment in the first place.



Reporting the news is never an easy job to me. Both China and Vatican are quite prudent and careful about information to avoid any unnecessary disturbance to the negotiation that has already taken half a century and is subject to last-minute changes.



"I really don't know but we are expecting good news" was the answer I most often got from bishops, Catholics, scholars, officials and other sources from China and the Vatican.



The agreement is a beginning, and no one is sure which path it will lead to. There are many unanswered questions: will the 12 million Catholics in China be more united, or divided, after the deal? Is it a right decision for the bigger mission or is it the best or least-worst choice for now?



The answers need time and wisdom from both sides and might be completely different from different perspectives. But at least one thing is sure: you will never get to the right place if you do not make the first move.



In 2018, China and the Vatican decided to make the move and it brought understanding and appreciation from both sides.





The writer Li Ruohan.





Since 2017, when the Global Times reported that Pope Francis loves China and its people, the newspaper has remained at the forefront of reporting China-Vatican interactions.



Although diplomatic relations have not yet been established, an increasing number of people-to-people and religious exchanges have taken place between China and the Vatican.



Two Chinese bishops were invited for the first time to attend a bishops conference in the Vatican in October and I was told that they had felt the "love and care" of Pope Francis for Chinese bishops.



When Western media and politicians expressed reservations about the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative, the Holy See encouraged China to share its experience via the initiative in the fight against organ-trafficking, a mission that the Vatican also valued as significant in protecting human dignity.



When the world challenges China on its religious management, I was told by some Vatican bishops that they can understand the Chinese government's need to safeguard social stability and they have faith in Chinese Catholics.



It's a good start and will be followed by more good news, I hope, as I can feel the trust and goodwill from both sides.