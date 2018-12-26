Opportune reforming policies chart steady path in challenging environment: US expert

China's "wisely thought-out" reform polices chart "a steady path forward" for its economy despite the challenging international environment, a US expert on China has said.
"The Chinese government's market-friendly and market deepening initiatives, as well as its emphasis on counter-cyclical macro-economic policy to ensure stable aggregate demand, are wisely thought out policies," Sourabh Gupta, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Institute for China-America Studies, said in a recent interview.
The scholar said the recent convened Central Economic Work Conference
made good decisions that will "serve the economy and country well, as it charts a steady path forward in a challenging international economic environment."
One of China's significant achievements, he noted, is that it "has managed to maintain stable economic growth over the past five difficult years without taking recourse to massive stimulus measures."
"This has been because of economic reform measures, notably the supply-side reforms, market access measures and financial de-risking measures."
China has also undertaken market deepening initiatives that incentivize the private sector and may stimulate its further development. Gupta said this also serves as "an automatic economic stabilization mechanism for broader economy when the state sector is unable, due to budgetary tightening, to make necessary investments."
"The more China reforms its domestic markets and thereby deepens its consumption market as an autonomous driver of domestic growth, the less it will have to worry about the darker shadows in the international economic environment," Gupta said.