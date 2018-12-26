Henan rewards financial institutions

Central China's Henan Province will provide financial institutions that support the real economy with a maximum bonus of 8 million yuan ($1.16 million), as part of the province's efforts toward financial reform.



Newly established private financial institutions with a paid-in capital of over 1 billion yuan will be rewarded up to 8 million yuan, and those with a paid-in capital between 100 million yuan and 1 billion yuan will be given subsidies up to 5 million yuan.

