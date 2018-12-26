New HSR to start operation

A section of the high-speed railway (HSR) linking Beijing and Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province, is scheduled to start operation on Saturday.



In the initial period, trains will run up to 300 kilometers per hour between Shenyang and the city of Chengde in North China's Hebei Province, Qu Xiangjin, director of the office of Liaoning Provincial Railway Construction Management, told a press briefing on Tuesday.



Six pairs of trains will run daily in the first week and as of January 5, the number of trains will be increased to 15 pairs, Qu said.





