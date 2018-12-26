Koreas pledge to restore rail links





North Korean attendees clap during a groundbreaking ceremony for reconnecting and repairing roads and railways across the divided Korean Peninsula at Panmun Station in North Korea's border city of Kaesong on Wednesday. Photo: AFP





North and South Koreas held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to modernize and connect railways and roads across the inter-Korean border.



The ceremony was held at Panmun Station in North Korea's border town of Kaesong, attended by some 100 participants from each of the two sides, according to South Korea's unification ministry.



It started at around 10 am local time as scheduled to celebrate the groundbreaking, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed during their Pyongyang summit in September to hold before the end of this year.



Moon and Kim agreed at their first summit in April to modernize and eventually connect railways and roads along the eastern and western Korean Peninsula.



South Korean Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee said in a speech that the groundbreaking ceremony is just the beginning of what will be a wide range of cross-border exchanges and cooperation, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.



"Today, the railway from Seoul to Kaesong widely opened," she said. "We have taken another step forward, opening the door that had been firmly closed for nearly 70 years," Kim Hyun-mee said,



"We know that connecting railways and roads is not just a matter of physical linking. Through the connected rails and roads, people will come and go, bolstering exchanges and cooperation in culture, sports, tourism, forestry, health and various other areas," she added.



"It is time to firm up our determination until we can hear the strong sound of a 'reunification whistle' and go forward without vacillation in the face of headwinds," Kim Yun-hyok, North Korea's vice railway minister, said during the ceremony.



While riding in a train to the North's station for the ceremony earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Qiu Guohong expressed hope for connecting an inter-Kor ean railway to China, saying he looks forward to traveling from Seoul to Beijing by train, according to Yonhap News Agency.



Among other South Korean invitees were five civilians, who have families in North Korea separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, and the last locomotive engineer, who drove the train between Kaesong and Munsan, a South Korean city just south of the border with North Korea, for about one year until December 2008.



South Korea operated cargo trains five times a week for about one year through the section of the Gyeongui Line from Kaesong to Munsan, but the operation stopped since December 2008 as inter-Korean relations began to sour.



All railways and roads between the two Koreas have been severed since the Korean War ended with an armistice. The Korean Peninsula remains technically at war with the armistice.



Kim Kum-ok, a South Korean separated family member whose birthplace is Kaesong, said in the train for the Panmun Station that she rejoiced and was glad at her trip to Kaesong where the 86-year-old spent her early years, according to a pool report from South Korean journalists provided by the unification ministry.



Describing the trip as a dream, Kim Kum-ok said the north-bound train to her hometown had been a big hope to her.



