CPC meeting underlines core status of Xi

A key meeting convened by the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has underlined efforts to uphold Xi Jinping's position as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole party, as well as the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.



The two-day meeting, which ended Wednesday, also stressed strengthening the Party's consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment. It also called for the thorough implementation of key decisions and policies designed by the CPC Central Committee.



Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

