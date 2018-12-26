2 killed, over 86,000 people affected by flash floods in northern Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center (DMC) on Wednesday said that two people had been killed and over 86,000 affected from flash floods caused by days of heavy rains in northern Sri Lanka.



In its latest situation update, the DMC said that water levels were now receding in several areas in Jaffna, Killinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Vavuniya but residents were warned to be vigilant.



DMC Spokesperson, Pradeep Kodippili said that a massive clean up operation had been launched in the affected areas, so that residents could move back to their homes in the coming days when flood waters completely recede.



According to Kodippili, over 11,000 people are sheltered in 39 safe camps set up across the northern district.



President Maithripala Sirisena ordered compensation of up to Rs. 250,000 (about 1,400 US dollars) to renovate each damaged house, in addition to immediate relief of Rs. 10,000 (about 55 US dollars) for affected families.



The Disaster Management Ministry is also evaluating the extent of damage caused by the floods.

