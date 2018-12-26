China supports positive interaction between DPRK, ROK: FM spokesperson

China on Wednesday voiced support for the current momentum of positive interaction between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK).



According to reports, the ROK Defense Ministry has decided to delete content that frames the DPRK government and the DPRK army as an enemy, from a defense white paper that will be released in January.



In response, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China supported the DPRK and the ROK to continue showing goodwill to each other, consolidating mutual trust and improving relations.



Recently with the joint efforts of the DPRK and the ROK, both sides actively implemented the consensus reached by their leaders, and the spirit of the Panmunjom Declaration and the Pyongyang Declaration, advanced reconciliation and cooperation, and achieved a host of positive outcomes, Hua said.



"We believe that this will help the continuous advancement of the political settlement process of the Peninsula issue, and conforms to the common interests of the two sides on the peninsula and countries in the region."

