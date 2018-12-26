Mainland holds active and open-minded approach to city-to-city exchanges with Taiwan: spokesperson

The Chinese mainland has always held an active and open-minded approach to city-to-city exchanges across the Taiwan Strait, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.



Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu's comments about establishing a new type of city-to-city forum.



"[We] welcome more counties and cities from Taiwan to participate in cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation and jointly strive for the wellbeing of people on both sides of the Strait, based on correct recognition of the nature of cross-Strait relations and city-to-city exchanges," Ma said.



Speaking of the annual forum between Shanghai and Taipei in 2018, Ma said the forum had accomplished series of positive results.



"Three memoranda strengthening exchange and cooperation were signed, further expanding benefits and enhancing Taiwanese compatriots' sense of fulfillment," Ma.



"Facing strong desires of Taiwanese compatriots to improve the economy and their wellbeing as well as to develop cross-Strait relations, the Democratic Progressive Party administration should no longer risk hurting the interests and wellbeing of Taiwanese compatriots and continually obstruct or restrict exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait."



The Shanghai-Taipei forum has been held by Shanghai and Taipei in rotation since 2010.

