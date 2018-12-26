Huawei ‘important’ supplier

Huawei remains "an important supplier" of access equipment in the 4G and 5G networks and fixed-line network of Britain's leading telecom service provider BT, a spokesman of the British company told the Xinhua News Agency recently.



BT is not only the largest mobile operator in Britain but also the largest provider of consumer fixed-line voice and broadband services in the country.



The company has worked with Huawei, China's leading provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices since 2005, said the spokesman.



Some recent media reports claimed that Huawei's equipment will not be used at the heart of BT's 5G mobile network.



The BT spokesman said that Huawei was not involved in vendor selection for its 5G mobile core, but is still a significant equipment supplier for its 5G Radio Access Network.

