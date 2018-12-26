Copper project in DRC

China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co will invest $147.2 million to build a copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as it extends the exploration of its mining assets in the country, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.



The project will be located in the Lukuni region in the south of the DRC, and it will have annual electro-deposited copper production capacity of 30,000 tons, the filing said.



Electro-deposited copper is a raw material widely used in the electrical equipment and machine manufacturing sectors.





