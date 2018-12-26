Most listed firms upbeat on 2018

China's listed companies are satisfied with their performance this year, and more than 64 percent expect better financial results, the China Securities Journal reported Wednesday.



As of Tuesday, 1,230 companies listed on the country's A-share market had released annual profitability estimates, with 45.7 percent of them expecting profit growth, according to the report.



The newspaper attributed the improvement to various factors including industry-wide revivals. Cyclical industries such as chemicals and steel were among the top beneficiaries from this trend.



As of the end of October, China had the world's fourth-largest number of listed companies at 3,573. Total market capitalization of 44.65 trillion yuan ($6.5 trillion) was the second-largest in the world, official figures showed.

