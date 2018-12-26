PBC drains liquidity from market

China's central bank drained liquidity from the financial system Wednesday.



The People's Bank of China (PBC) conducted 20 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.55 percent and 10 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos at 2.7 percent, according to a PBC statement.



The PBC said the operation was aimed at stabilizing capital supply at the end of the year and maintaining reasonably abundant liquidity in the banking system.





