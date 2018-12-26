Netizens refuse apology of US rapper who used racial slur against Chinese

Screenshot of a video Lil Pump posted on Instagram on Tuesday night to apologize for insulting Chinese in his previous clip.
Lil Pump, a US rapper and songwriter, apologized on Christmas
night, saying that "it was not my intention to hurt nobody" after he included a racial slur against Chinese people in a new song. However, Chinese netizens do not buy his apology.
In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Pump expressed his regret, saying that "I've seen the whole thing going on the internet and all that, and I came here to tell you from my part that I'm sorry and I apologize for posting that… It was not my intentions to hurt nobody or do none of that…I got Asian homies… I got nothing against nobody. It's all love."
His apology came after outcry from Chinese netizens who rushed to his Instagram to condemn him for his previous post of a racist clip.
Pump posted a racist song to his Instagram on December 17 in which he squinted his eyes while singing the line, "Smoking on dope, they call me Yao Ming cause my eye real low (ching chong)."
The video has since been deleted.
However, many Chinese are not willing to accept Pump's apology. "Nobody listens to your music anymore here (in China); it is too late to apologize," an Instagram user named iamcrqpl commented on Pump's post.
Pump's music has been taken down from most music platforms in China, though whether it is related to this incident remains unknown.
Pump apologized probably just because he was worried that his company may be rejected by the Chinese market, and he was overwhelmed by negative comments on his Instagram and Twitter, Li Yijie (also known as Pissy), a member of the Chengdu Revolution (CD-Rev) group, told the Global Times.
Li wrote a song, "Fxxk Lil Pump", meant to counter Pump's prejudiced remarks. He said previously that everyone should not create hatred between Asians and black people.Newspaper headline: Netizens refuse apology of US rapper who used racial slur