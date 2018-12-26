Chinese firms need to seek new business models amid nation’s support for private sector





A private firm's worker produces carpet in East China's Jiangsu Province in November. Photo: VCG



China is realizing its commitment to provide unswerving support to the private sector through incentives and policies that experts and industry representatives have called timely and encouraging. The moves have been announced by the central and local governments in the past two months.



Abandoning obsolete business models and improving innovation and research capacity is crucial for many companies and sectors to achieve a transformation, industry representatives said.



According to a statement posted on the website of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, on Wednesday, the government is studying ways to help commercial banks replenish capital, and it will speed up perpetual bond issues.



A report from Securities Times said later on Wednesday that the central bank is expected to issue perpetual bonds worth no more than 40 billion yuan ($5.8 billion) or equivalent foreign currency:



"Perpetual bonds will add liquidity for banks and enable them to increase lending to private companies, demonstrating the country's efforts to support and lift up the private sector," Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



The State Council, China's cabinet, said on Monday that additional support measures will be announced for private firms as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.



The government has also vowed to improve its policies for targeted reserve requirement ratio cuts to encourage inclusive financing.



It will also expand the scope of its re-lending policies to qualified small and medium-sized banks, as well as internet banks, with the goal of channeling more funding into small companies, the government said.



"Promoting inclusive financing, speeding up the listing process for private-sector companies and encouraging banks to lend more to such companies are all effective central government policies to address the financing difficulties of the private sector," Dong noted.



Central to local



Local governments have also announced policies to support the private sector. These moves followed a symposium on private enterprises held on November 1, when the country vowed to unswervingly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector and support private enterprises to develop toward a broader stage.



The Global Times has found that about 20 provinces including East China's Jiangsu Province, South China's Guangdong Province, North China's Hebei Province and East China's Fujian Province have released measures to aim to cut operating costs, expand financing channels and optimize the business climate for private enterprises.



For example, Fujian Province announced plans on November 28 to set up a fund worth 15 billion yuan for private-sector companies. Guangdong Province unveiled various measures such as simplifying administrative processes for private-sector companies on November 7.



Chen Liang, general manager of Dongguan Jinconn New Material Holdings Co, a private-sector company that specializes in magnetic materials, said that some policies aiming to help private businesses are already in place. "For example, we can get tax refunds or awards for certain achievements."



But as for financing, which is the biggest challenge his company is facing, "I haven't felt the process of borrowing money has become any easier."



Pan Hongyuan, secretary-general of the Fujian Shoemaking Industry Association, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the biggest challenge for the manufacturing industry, which is at a critical point in its upgrading, is to abandon the low-end business model of the past.



"Government support can provide a better external environment for our growth. But cultivating talent and moving to an innovation-driven business model is the only way out of the current situation," Pan noted.



"Government funding could help some small enterprises with their short-term problems, and we're expecting to see that happen soon. But such funding won't solve the fundamental problems," Pan said.



Dong forecast that a new round of tax cut would be unveiled soon to help the struggling manufacturing sector get through its transition period.



"Companies should not rely too much on government support. They also have to be aware that the days of relying on China's low labor costs have passed. They must do more to increase their research and innovation ability," Dong noted.