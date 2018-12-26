Case over debt to construction firm normal business dispute: ZTE





Visitors in front of a ZTE booth in an industry show in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province in December. Photo: VCG

ZTE Corp's reported inclusion on a list of delinquent debtors by a local court in Guangdong Province reflects "a normal business dispute" with a State-owned construction company, not a case of debt default due to any dishonesty reasons, the Chinese telecom equipment maker said on Tuesday.Local media reported that the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court filed a case on December 17 including ZTE on the list, with a payment target of 31.87 million yuan ($4.63 million).The plaintiff in the case is State-owned 5th Bureau of China State Construction Engineering Corp (CSCEC5B).The court's move led to market speculation that the telecom equipment company, which was once pushed to the brink of financial collapse due to US sanctions that banned it from importing US-made parts and software, is having financial problems. The ban has been lifted, but some observers speculate that it's having a difficult time recovering from the sanctions.In response to the court filing, ZTE said that the case is "just a normal business dispute" with the construction company."We filed an opposition motion with the court on Monday. The two parties involved in the matter are still negotiating in a friendly manner to resolve the dispute," the company said in a statement sent to the Global Times.ZTE has been involved in a series of disputes with CSCEC5B since 2008. This particular case dates back to an appeal in 2009. The court issued a final ruling in December 2017 saying that both parties involved are obliged to pay each other, according to ZTE.Specifically, ZTE was ordered to pay CSCEC5B for defaulted engineering contracts valued at about 14.49 million yuan, as well as the cost of idling the labor force (2.86 million yuan) and related interest. CSCEC5B was ordered to refund a 20.15-million-yuan letter of guarantee and related interest to ZTE."Because of the mutual obligation, and the resumption of a trial on other proceedings involved in the case, the two sides have communicated with each other regarding a settlement," ZTE said, adding that CSCEC5B did not apply for an immediate execution of the court's 2017 verdict.In the third quarter of 2018, ZTE posted net profit of 564 million yuan, down 65 percent year-on-year, according to the company's financial statement released in October.