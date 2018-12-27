Canadian defendant to stand trial for drug smuggling in China

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, a Canadian citizen, will be put on trial by Liaoning Provincial High People’s Court on drug smuggling charges, according to runsky.com, a website run by the Dalian Radio and Television Station, on Wednesday.



The official website of Liaoning High People’s Court released a statement on Wednesday saying the court will accept and hear the case of appellant Schellenberg at 2pm local time Saturday.



The relevant governmental departments confirmed with Global Times Schellenberg’s identity as a Canadian citizen.



The amount of drugs that he allegedly smuggled “will surprise you when it goes public,” according to runsky.com.



According to China’s Criminal Law, persons who smuggle, traffic in, transport or manufacture opium of not less than 1,000 grams, heroin or methylaniline of not less than 50 grams or other narcotic drugs of large quantities shall be sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment of 15 years, life imprisonment or death and also to confiscation of property.



In December 2009, China executed convicted drug smuggler Akmal Shaikh of the UK for smuggling 4,030 grams of heroin.



In December, two Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were arrested by China’s law-enforcement agencies, on suspicion of “engaging in activities that harm China's national security.”





