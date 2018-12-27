US stocks rally, snapping 4-day losing streak

US stocks soared on Wednesday, with the Dow surging more than 1,000 points, as investors tried to regain some of the steep losses suffered in the previous trading sessions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,086.25 points, or 4.98 percent, to 22,878.45. The S&P 500 climbed 116.60 points, or 4.96 percent, to 2,467.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 361.44 points, or 5.84 percent, to 6,554.36.
All the 30 components of the Dow reported positive results at the close, sending the index to notch the biggest upside move on a percentage basis since March 23, 2009.
All the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors closed higher, as consumer discretionary, energy and technology all rose more than 6 percent. The S&P 500 also had its best day since March 2009.
The Nasdaq also scored its best day since March 23, 2009, as major US tech shares, or the so-called FAANG group of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet, climbed at least 6 percent.
Wednesday also marked the biggest post-Christmas
rally for US stocks.
Wall Street paid close attention to a slew of economic data.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price NSA Index, a leading measure of US home prices, registered a 5.5 percent annual gain in October, unchanged from the previous month, said the Case-Shiller report on Wednesday.
The US equities experienced a brutal day during the shortened session ahead of Christmas.
All the three major indexes erased over 2 percent at Monday's close, as investor sentiment was dented by the turmoil in Washington amid uncertainties.