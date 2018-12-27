Palestine to apply for full UN membership in January: FM

Palestinians demonstrate in support of the Palestinian quest to obtain the membership in the United Nations in front of the UN headquarters in Gaza City, on Sept. 22, 2011. (Xinhua File photo)

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki declared on Wednesday that Palestine would "initiate an application to gain full state membership at the United Nations" in January.Al-Malki told the official radio station Voice of Palestine that he would file the application to upgrade Palestine's status from an observer state to a full-member state to the UN Security Council (UNSC) during his upcoming visit to New York next month, upon Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' instructions.To secure full state membership, the Palestinians need support from at least nine out of the UNSC's 15 member states.Al-Malki also said he would demand the UNSC implementation of Resolution 2334 and ask the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open an official inquiry into Israeli settlement construction.According to UNSC Resolution 2334, the UN Secretary General should present the Security Council with a progress report every three months on Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.Palestine has been recognized by the UN as a non-member observer state since 2012.