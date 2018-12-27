Subway line 4 in Xi'an starts trial operation

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/27 11:03:00

Passengers take the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Passengers are seen at a station of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

A woman and a child take the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

A passenger walks past a painted wall inside a station of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Constructors pose for photos at a platform of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Passengers wait for trains at a platform of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

A woman poses for photos in front of a painted wall inside a station of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

A passenger takes a selfie in front of a painted wall inside a station of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Passengers pose for photos in front of a painted wall inside a station of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)


 

Posted in: CHINA
