Subway line 4 in Xi'an starts trial operation

Passengers take the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Passengers are seen at a station of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A woman and a child take the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A passenger walks past a painted wall inside a station of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Constructors pose for photos at a platform of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Passengers wait for trains at a platform of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A woman poses for photos in front of a painted wall inside a station of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A passenger takes a selfie in front of a painted wall inside a station of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Passengers pose for photos in front of a painted wall inside a station of the subway line 4 in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2018. The subway line 4 in Xi'an with a total of 29 stations started trial operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)