Citizens learn to arrange flowers at community center for gardening in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/27 11:28:43

Citizens learn to arrange flowers at a community center for gardening in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2018. A total of 33 community centers for gardening have been founded in Beijing to promote ecological culture and hold gardening classes. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Posted in: CHINA
