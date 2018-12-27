Beijing to open first 'energy park' where everything is solar powered

From street lamps to rubbish cans, almost every facility will be powered by solar panels in an energy park in Beijing, where visitors can charge their electronic devises at solar stations shaped like an umbrella.



Covering an area of four square meters, the park in Beijing's Haidian district uses solar collectors on the roof of buildings and its solar stations can charge four mobile phones simultaneously, according to a report by the Beijing Daily.



Dubbed the "G-Park Technology Park," it is expected to open next year.



Thin-film solar components will be installed on the roofs of building in the park and the pavement. The absorbed sunlight will illuminate the park at night. In winter, the road can heat up and melt the ice or snow.



"The total installed solar energy capacity is 7,000 watts. In a year it can produce over 10,000 kilowatt of electricity. The energy saved by the solar panels is equivalent to planting more than 300 trees," the report citing staff from Beijing-based Hanergy.



The park is jointly run by Chongqing-based Longfor Group, a property developer, and Hanergy Holding Group, the report said.



The park can also generate power from kinetic energy - when visitors step on the floor panels the downward pressure will produce electricity.

Global Times



