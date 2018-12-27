Exhibition showing achievements of cultural relics protection opens in Beijing

An exhibition displaying more than 750 precious artifacts traced and recovered by public security authorities and rescued by archaeologists opened on Wednesday at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
The month-long display shows the country's accomplishments in fighting crimes that endanger cultural relics since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012.
The relics range from Neolithic times to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), many of which are exhibited nationwide for the first time.
Visitors can watch videos of major cases related to recovering lost treasures at a video zone and learn about legal protection of cultural relics.
The exhibition is co-held by Ministry of Public Security
, Supreme People's Court, Supreme People's Procuratorate and National Cultural Heritage Administration.