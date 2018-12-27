Children draw birthday cards for giant panda "Ming Bang" during its birthday party at Liuzhou Zoo in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2018. The zoo held a birthday party for 12-year-old panda "Ming Bang" who was born in December of 2006 and moved to Liuzhou from southwest China's Chengdu in March of 2013. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Giant Panda "Ming Bang" meets visitors at its birthday party at Liuzhou Zoo in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Children present birthday cards for giant panda "Ming Bang" during its birthday party at Liuzhou Zoo in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

Giant Panda "Ming Bang" enjoys food at its birthday party at Liuzhou Zoo in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)