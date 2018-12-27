China industrial profits drop 1.8% in November, first negative growth in nearly three years

Profit growth at China's industrial firms fell by 1.8 percent in November, versus a 3.6 percent rise in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday. Thursday's profit data also marks the first negative growth in profits at China's industrial firms in almost three years.



The November profit decrease was largely due to slower growth in industrial production and an increase in both costs and expenses, NBS official He Ping said in a statement.



"China has been deliberately slowing down the growth rate in a bid to rein in financial risks and curb bubbles, in a bid to lay out the foundation for future high-quality growth," Li Jin, chief researcher of the China Business Research Center, told the Global Times on Thursday.



The profit decrease is also due to the influence of China-US trade tensions on the country's export businesses which have gradually emerged, Li noted, adding that the situation of slower growth will continue in the coming months, and is a "temporary pain" that the country has to suffer.



Profits in China's major industrial firms grew by 11.8 percent year-on-year from January to November in 2018, down from the 13.6-percent expansion for the January-October period, and industrial profits decreased by 1.8 percent from a year earlier in November to 594.75 billion yuan ($86.3 billion), the NBS said.



Li noted that a series of incentive policies the central government has released will boost the industrial sector and will inject more liquidity into the market.



According to a statement posted on the website of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, on Wednesday, the government is studying ways to help commercial banks replenish capital, and it will speed up perpetual bond issues.



This is only the first round of the incentive policy, Li said, and "a new round of tax cuts will be unveiled soon to help the struggling manufacturing sector get through its transition period too."



From January to November, China's State-owned industrial enterprises achieved a total profit of 1.8 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.1 percent, while private firms achieved 1.5 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10 percent.



"The country will also promote industries that will stimulate consumption, such as logistics, internet and artificial intelligence," Li said.

Global Times



