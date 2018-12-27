View of pyramids in Giza, Egypt

The Pyramid of Menkaure (1st L) is illuminated by a beam of sunlight in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018.(Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Photo taken on Dec. 26, 2018 shows a view of the three Great Pyramids in Giza, Egypt. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

The Pyramid of Khafre (C) is illuminated by a beam of sunlight in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Tourists visit the Pyramid of Menkaure at the Giza Plateau in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Tourists visit the Great Pyramids at the Giza Plateau in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Tourists ride camels at the Giza Plateau near the Great Pyramids in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Pigeons fly over the Giza Plateau near the Great Pyramids in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Tourists visit the Great Sphinx in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Tourists visit the Pyramid of Khufu at the Giza Plateau in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Tourists visit the Pyramid of Menkaure at the Giza Plateau in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Camels are seen at the Giza Plateau near the Great Pyramids in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

