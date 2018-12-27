Feature: Indonesian hospital struggles to cope with bodies of tsunami victims

A tsunami victim receives medical treatment at the Berkah general hospital in Pandeglang of Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2018. The tsunami struck the district of Pandeglang and Serang of Banten province and Lampung Selatan district of Lampung province, killing over 400 people and injuring at least 1,400 others so far. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
A satff member at the Berkah general hospital explains the treatment condition of tsunami victims in Pandeglang of Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2018. The tsunami struck the district of Pandeglang and Serang of Banten province and Lampung Selatan district of Lampung province, killing over 400 people and injuring at least 1,400 others so far. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
Indonesian rescuers carry an elderly woman on a stretcher from a ferry as residents are evacuated from Sebesi Island, at a port in Bakauheni, Lampung province, Indonesia, on Dec. 26, 2018. As many as 430 people have been confirmed dead from the tsunami as of Wednesday, according to Indonesia National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). (Xinhua/Fadjrie)
Indonesian rescuers carry an injured girl from a ferry as residents are evacuated from Sebesi Island, at a port in Bakauheni, Lampung province, Indonesia, on Dec. 26, 2018. As many as 430 people have been confirmed dead from the tsunami as of Wednesday, according to Indonesia National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). (Xinhua/Fadjrie)
A tsunami survivor rests at the regional hospital in Serang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec.26, 2018. Over 430 people have been killed along the coastal areas of Sunda Strait in the wake of Saturday's tsunami triggered by the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
A man walks on Anyer beach in Serang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec.26, 2018. Over 430 people have been killed along the coastal areas of Sunda Strait in the wake of Saturday's tsunami triggered by the eruption of the Anak Krakatau volcano. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)