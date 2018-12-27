Learning Chinese

Chat attack

road trip



自驾游



(zìjiàyóu)

A: How was your trip over vacation?



你假期的旅行怎么样啊？



(nǐ jiǎqī de lǚxínɡ zěnmeyànɡā?)

B: The tickets were cheap at the time, so I flew to Japan.



当时的机票很便宜,所以我坐飞机去了日本。



(dānɡshí de jīpiào hěn piányí, suǒyǐ wǒ zuò fēijī qù le rìběn.)



A: Not bad! But I like taking road trips better. I really love to drive.



不错嘛！但是我更喜欢自驾游,我很喜欢驾驶。



(bùcuò ma, dànshì wǒ ɡènɡxǐhuān zìjiàyóu, wǒ hěnxǐhuān jiàshǐ.)

B: You're right. It is pretty convenient if you have a car, but what if you get in an accident?



说得没错,有车的话很方便,不过出了事故该怎么办？



(shuōdé méicuò, yǒu chē de huà hěn fānɡbiàn bùɡuò chū le shìɡù ɡāi zěnmebàn?)

A: No problem. I bought complete insurance coverage. The insurance company would have dealt with all the problems.



没关系,我买了全额保险,保险公司会解决所有问题。



(méiɡuānxì, wǒ mǎile quánébǎoxiǎn, bǎoxiǎn ɡōnɡsī huì jiějué suǒyǒu wèntí.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









