Learning Chinese

Chat attack
road trip
自驾游
(zìjiàyóu)
A: How was your trip over vacation?
你假期的旅行怎么样啊？
(nǐ jiǎqī de lǚxínɡ zěnmeyànɡā?)
B: The tickets were cheap at the time, so I flew to Japan.
当时的机票很便宜,所以我坐飞机去了日本。
(dānɡshí de jīpiào hěn piányí, suǒyǐ wǒ zuò fēijī qù le rìběn.)
A: Not bad! But I like taking road trips better. I really love to drive.
不错嘛！但是我更喜欢自驾游,我很喜欢驾驶。
(bùcuò ma, dànshì wǒ ɡènɡxǐhuān zìjiàyóu, wǒ hěnxǐhuān jiàshǐ.)
B: You're right. It is pretty convenient if you have a car, but what if you get in an accident?
说得没错,有车的话很方便,不过出了事故该怎么办？
(shuōdé méicuò, yǒu chē de huà hěn fānɡbiàn bùɡuò chū le shìɡù ɡāi zěnmebàn?)
A: No problem. I bought complete insurance coverage. The insurance company would have dealt with all the problems.
没关系,我买了全额保险,保险公司会解决所有问题。
(méiɡuānxì, wǒ mǎile quánébǎoxiǎn, bǎoxiǎn ɡōnɡsī huì jiějué suǒyǒu wèntí.)
