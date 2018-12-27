China's manufacturing products report better quality: data

China's manufacturing products registered stable quality improvement in the first three quarters of the year, official data showed.



In the January-September period, official inspections found 94.16 percent of manufacturing products meet quality standards, up from 93.71 percent in 2017, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).



The ratio was on the rise as China stepped up efforts to build itself into a manufacturer of quality, with the goal of improving the ratio to 94.8 percent by 2020.



China channeled more energy into quality inspections and management this year, SAMR head Zhang Mao said at a conference.



The market regulator launched random inspections over 178,000 batches of products this year, revoked production permits of 2,975 companies and promoted the recall of defective products. More than 400,000 businesses nationwide were prompted to upgrade their quality management systems.

