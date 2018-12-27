American Chinese artists to celebrate Lunar New Year with art exhibition

A Calligraphy and Painting Art Exhibition will be held in New York City's borough of Queens on Saturday to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year that falls on Feb. 5 in 2019.



The exhibition, scheduled to open at 2 p.m. at the China-US Cultural Exchange Center in Flushing, Queens, will feature hundreds of calligraphy and painting works by 12 well-known Chinese artists including Zhu Liye, Jiang Guangfu, You Jiang, Li Tongxin, Li Zhenxing, Yang Yi, Da Zeren, Lu Buqing, Chen Xiangdong, Fan Lei and Lin Jinquan.



Jiang Guangfu, also a senior reporter with the Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV, will write the Chinese character Fu (good fortune or luck) for each participant in the event.



Posting the character Fu is a tradition for Chinese people during the Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival. It can be seen on the entrances of many Chinese homes during the holiday.

