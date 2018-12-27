Putin praises new hypersonic Avangard weapon after test

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the performance of the newest hypersonic Avangard missile on Wednesday after attending its successful test launch carried out on his order.



"The new Avangard system is invulnerable to current and promising air defense and missile defense systems of a potential enemy. This is a great success and a great victory," Putin was quoted as saying after the launch, according to a Kremlin transcript.



The test launch was conducted by the combat crew of the Strategic Missile Forces formation from the Orenburg region in the Southern Urals and hit a conventional target at a test site in the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Far East, the Kremlin said.



The distance between the Orenburg region and Kamchatka exceeds 6,000 km.



In March, Putin said in his address to the Russian parliament that the missile is capable of intercontinental flights at a speed 20 times that the speed of sound.



Earlier this month, Putin said at a Russian defense ministry meeting that Russia had already started the serial production of the Avangard missile systems.



On Wednesday, Putin said that the system will be put into service next year, for which a special regiment will be formed within the Russian Strategic Missile Forces.

