Across China: Endangered cranes welcomed by Tibetans during migration

A black-necked crane looks after its chicks in the Qiangtang nature reserve, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, in June of 2017. Black-necked cranes are often seen in Tibet's river valleys and the region's barley and wheat fields in winter. With an estimated population of around 10,200, the species is classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is listed among more than 90 endangered species on China's top protection list, along with the giant panda and golden monkey. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A black-necked crane, once wounded during migration, becomes a permanent resident at a temple near Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2014. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Group of black-necked cranes fly over the Lhasa river valley where they spend the winter season, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A black-necked crane looks after its chicks in the Qiangtang nature reserve, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Dec. 18, 2018 shows black-necked cranes in Linzhou County of Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Black-necked cranes are seen in the Linzhou County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2015. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Black-necked crane chicks are seen in the Qiangtang nature reserve, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Black-necked cranes are seen in a reservoir where they spend the winter season in Linzhou County of Lhasa City, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, in January of 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

A black-necked crane looks after its chicks in the Qiangtang nature reserve, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 24, 2017. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2018 shows a black-necked crane in Linzhou County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A black-necked crane, once wounded during migration, becomes a permanent resident at a temple near Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2016. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A black-necked crane family are seen near Yamdrok Lake, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2009. The little black-necked crane (C) broke the wing during migration, and the whole family became permanent residents after the little one's recovery near the lake. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Two black-necked cranes, wounded in wings during migration, are cared at a forestry authority in Dagze County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 12, 2016. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Black-necked cranes fly in the Linzhou County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2015. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Wildlife rangers are seen in the Qiangtang nature reserve, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2012. (Xinhua/Liu Hongming)