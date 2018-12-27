Construction begins to expand China’s Taishan Antarctic research station

China's Zhongshan Antarctic research station Photo: VCG

Construction for installing a support facility at the Taishan Station, China's fourth research station in the Antarctic, started on Wednesday.China's expedition team for research in the Antarctic arrived in Taishan Station on Tuesday and the 21-member team will complete the construction, including finishing the assembly of the structure of the buildings under the snow and installing systems for generating electricity, wastewater treatment, melting snow and controlling the unmanned power supply.Over the past 30 years, China has established four research bases - the Great Wall station, Zhongshan station, Kunlun station and Taishan station.Taishan station is located between Kunlun and Zhongshan. It officially opened in February 2014 after the first phase of construction finished.Yao Xu, one leader of the expedition team, said that the second phase would focus on interior renovation and outside supply facilities.The Great Wall station was the first to be opened in February, 1999. Among the existing four, the inland Kunlun station, built in 2008, was only operational for 10 years due to constantly accumulated snow. Taishan station will only be open for 15 years for the same reason.