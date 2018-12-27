International Regimen Ice and Snow Festival opens in Arxan

Local dancers in costumes perform at the opening ceremony in Arxan on December 21. Photo: Huang Yiran/GT

The opening ceremony of the 13th China Arxan International Regimen Ice and Snow Festival was held in Arxan, Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on December 21.Hosted by Hinggan League Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Hinggan League Administrative Office, undertaken by CPC Arxan Municipal Committee and Arxan municipal government, the festival will last until May 31, 2019 and will conduct over 30 activities involving ice and snow sports, arts, culture, trade and tourism.Gao Changsheng, Party secretary of Arxan, gave a speech at the opening ceremony. He said that in recent years, Arxan follows the developmental idea which was mentioned by ChinesePresident Xi Jinping that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and so are ice and snow" in building an ice and snow tourism brand and transforming the ecological advantage of Arxan into a developmental advantage. This year's Ice and Snow Festival also opens the curtain to the Hinggan League's winter tourism season. Hinggan League and Arxan sincerely welcome visitors to enjoy the ice, snow, hot springs and other winter scenery here during the festival.Forums and meetings on winter sports, the tourism industry, regimen and poverty relief have already been held, respectively. Arxan will also witness sports such as aerial skiing performances, teenager snowfield soccer matches, snowfield horse racing and motorcycle racing along with a series of cultural activities,such as the China-Russia-Mongolia painting and calligraphy exhibition, and interactive activities and programs held in the frozen city.Arxan means "warm and holy spring" in Mongolian. It is a city with abundant tourism resources, where tourists can enjoy rare volcanic landforms, hot springs and snowy forests. In 2018, the number of tourists who visit Arxan is currently 4,005,300 with a year-on-year growth of 17 percent. The revenue of the tourist industry in 2018 is 5.13 billion yuan ($744 million) with a year-on-year growth of 18 percent.