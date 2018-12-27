Ministry of Culture and Tourism to continue experimental tourism development projects

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/27 16:53:39





According to Ming, the past year saw several experiments to incorporate local tourism development with artistic elements.



Home to the dance and stage design base for the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Taihu township in Beijing's Tongzhou district has developed itself into a performing arts town, attracting a large number of talents to the area.



In terms of stage arts, a large number of productions based on real events including Peking Opera Story of Red Amy, dance drama Road to Heaven and an orchestra concert Sympony Pudong have been staged in 2018.



In terms of fine arts, a series of art creations inspired by China's reform and opening-up will be released during the first half of 2019.





China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism plans to continue producing more quality tourism performances, said Ming Wenjun, deputy director-general of the ministry's Art Department, on Wednesday.According to Ming, the past year saw several experiments to incorporate local tourism development with artistic elements.Home to the dance and stage design base for the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Taihu township in Beijing's Tongzhou district has developed itself into a performing arts town, attracting a large number of talents to the area.In terms of stage arts, a large number of productions based on real events including Peking Opera Story of Red Amy, dance drama Road to Heaven and an orchestra concert Sympony Pudong have been staged in 2018.In terms of fine arts, a series of art creations inspired by China's reform and opening-up will be released during the first half of 2019.