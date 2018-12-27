China starts 2nd phase work for Taishan Station in Antarctica

Photo taken on Dec. 26, 2018 shows the main building of China's Taishan Station in Antarctica. China started on Wednesday the work of the second phase for the Taishan Station in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Chinese researchers for China's 35th Antarctic expedition work at the site of the Taishan Station in Antarctica on Dec. 26, 2018. China started on Wednesday the work of the second phase for the Taishan Station in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Chinese researchers for China's 35th Antarctic expedition discuss the work plans at China's Taishan Station in Antarctica, Dec. 26, 2018. China started on Wednesday the work of the second phase for the Taishan Station in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Inland expedition teams of Chinese researchers for China's 35th Antarctic expedition pose for photos before the main building of China's Taishan Station in Antarctica on Dec. 26, 2018. China started on Wednesday the work of the second phase for the Taishan Station in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

