'Flower Shop of Young Sisters' sees Chinese stars head to Florence, Italy

A new reality show featuring Taiwan host Dee Hsu, Chinese mainland actress Song Jia, young Chinese mainland singer Wang Linkai and young Taiwan musician and actress Ouyang Nana debuted on streaming site iQiyi on Thursday night.



Shop of Young Sisters follows Hsu and the others as they manage a flower shop in Florence, Italy, over a period of 16 days.



As is typical of reality shows featuring major stars, the show sees these famous figures struggle with real world problems as they try to get the shop off the ground with only a limited starting fund.





