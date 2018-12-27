Documentary 'Light of Love' shines light on leukemia sufferers

Promotional material for documentary Light of Love Photo: Courtesy of Zhao Qian

A new documentary Light of Love hit Chinese streaming site ixigua.com on Wednesday.Produced by actress Zhao Wei and film producer Chen Lizhi, the documentary marks the fourth anniversary of their cofounded V-Love Foundation, which aims to aid impoverished leukemia sufferers.Filmed over two years, the documentary aims its lens at three leukemia patients who beat the disease with support from the V-Love Foundation.According to Zhao Wei, the foundation has provided 138 patients with financial aid."I hope more people can join in and do something meaningful. I want to encourage leukemia sufferers to never give up. There are many people who are standing by you," she said.