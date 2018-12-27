Learning Chinese

Movie lines

Aquaman



海王



(hǎiwánɡ)

1. Of course it's not working. It's been sitting here gathering dust since before the Sahara was a desert!



当然不工作了。撒哈拉还没有变成沙漠的时候,它就在这收集垃圾。



(dānɡrán bù ɡōnɡzuò le. sāhā lā hái méiyǒu biànchénɡ shāmò de shíhòu, tājiù zàizhè shōují lājī.)

2. You do your best thinking when you're not thinking at all. Hold still.



你不思考的时候就是在做最好的思考。别动。



(nǐ bù sīkǎo de shíhòu jiùshì zài zuò zuìhǎo de sīkǎo. biédònɡ.)

3. We need water. You are the closest source.



我们需要水。你是最近的资源。



(wǒmēn xūyào shuǐ. nǐshì zuìjìn de zīyuán.)

4. You based our escape strategy on a children's book?



你从一本儿童书中获得我们逃脱的策略？



(nǐcónɡ yìběn értónɡ shū zhōnɡ huòdé wǒmēn táotuō de cèlüè?)

5. I didn't read the book, I just saw the movie!



我没有读那本书,我只是看了电影！



(wǒ méiyǒu dú nàběn shū, wǒ zhīshì kànle diànyǐnɡ!)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





