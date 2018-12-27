Chinese Navy escort voyages fruitful for ten years

A Chinese three-ship fleet, consisting of destroyer Wuhan and Haikou, and the supply ship Weishanhu, in an anti-piracy mission at the Gulf of Aden in April 2009. (Photo: China News Service/Li Tang) The Chinese Navy began escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia in December 2008. In the past 10 years, the Chinese Navy has sent out 26,000 officers and soldiers, escorted 6,595 ships and successfully rescued or aided more than 60 Chinese and foreign ships.

A warship of Chinese Navy participates in a joint counter-piracy exercise with the U.S. navy in the Gulf of Aden in August 2013. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Changsong)

An air-cushion craft of Chinese Navy is in service during a mission in the Gulf of Aden in October 2010. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Kuirun)

Chinese Navy fleet in a joint maritime drill initiated by Pakistan in the Indian Ocean in March 2013. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Changsong)

Members of special force with the 25th fleet of the Chinese Navy rescue OS35, a Tuvaluan ship hijacked by pirates in the Gulf of Aden in April 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Niu Yunhai)

Three warships of Chinese Navy- Shenzhen, Huangshan and Weishanhu in an anti-piracy mission in August 2009. (Photo: China News Service/Cao Haihua)

A speedboat of the Chinese Navy's 14th fleet in a mission in August 2013. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Changsong)

Members of Chinese Navy special force in a drill in July 2010. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Kuiru)

A warship of the 6th fleet of Chinese Navy in a mission in July 2010. (Photo provided to China News Service)