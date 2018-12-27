Treasures retrieved by police on display in Beijing

A Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) royal crown attracts attention at an exhibition showcasing relics once stolen but now recovered at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Dec. 26, 2018. The exhibition displays 750 precious artifacts retrieved during police efforts in recent years fighting crime involving stolen cultural treasures, which hail from Neolithic times through to the Qing Dynasty. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

Cultural relics retrieved after being stolen from ancient tombs in Chunhuan County, Shaanxi Province are on display at an exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Dec. 26, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

A gold seal from Meishan in Sichuan Province, used by rebels near the end of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), is on display at an exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Dec. 26, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

Cultural relics retrieved after being stolen from ancient tombs in Chunhuan County, Shaanxi Province are on display at an exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Dec. 26, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

Cultural relics, including bronze wares and silver ingots, retrieved by police are on display at an exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Dec. 26, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

A gold seal from Meishan in Sichuan Province, used by rebels near the end of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), is on display at an exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Dec. 26, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

A bronze wine vessel retrieved by police after it was stolen from an ancient tomb in Wenxi of Shanxi Province is on display at an exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Dec. 26, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

Cultural relics retrieved after being stolen from ancient tombs in Chunhuan County, Shaanxi Province are on display at an exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Dec. 26, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)

A cultural relic retrieved by police after it was stolen from the Tibet Autonomous Region is on display at an exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Dec. 26, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Du Yang)