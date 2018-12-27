China stocks mark 4-year closing low as Sinopec suspensions spook market

Chinese shares marked their lowest close in four years on Thursday, dragged down by Sinopec which fell after media reported that the State-owned oil giant had suspended two top executives at its trading arm.



The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.61 percent to 2,483.09 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.38 percent. The Shanghai stock index marked its lowest close since November 2014. The index now sits below both its 50-day moving average and its 100-day moving average.



The CSI 300's financial sector sub-index slid 0.1 percent, the healthcare sub-index was down 0.9 percent, while the smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.02 percent, and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index gave up 1.27 percent.



Sinopec, officially known as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, suspended two top officials for inflicting severe losses in trading.



Shares of the company, which is Asia's largest refiner, dropped after the news broke and closed down 6.8 percent in Shanghai and 4 percent lower in Hong Kong.



"This came as a bit of a shock to the market," said Zhang Gang, a Shanghai-based analyst at Central Securities. "It is still very unclear what might happen next at the company."



The sudden suspensions erased the optimism in the morning session, when expectations of policy support and buoyant global stock markets led local stocks higher. Instead, investors took stock of fresh data reporting China's first fall in industrial profits in three years.



The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Suzhou Keda Technology Co and Jiangsu Holly Corp, both down 10 percent, and Nanjing Textiles Import & Export Corp, which lost 9.2 percent.

