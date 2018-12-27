Reform and opening-up: a life-changing experience that creates miracles with no end

Visitors at an exhibition hall which shows the results of China's reform and opening-up in Beijing in December. Photo: VCG

Growing up in a small city in North China's Hebei Province in the 1990s, I lived my life just like my peers around me: studying hard and creating a rich, happy life by working hard. Life was always taken for granted as it should have been until I came back from the frontiers where China's reform and opening-up policy was implemented this year, the 40th anniversary of the policy. It is no longer just a familiar phrase from the political textbook that we used to recite for exams, it has been embedded into our daily life from the very beginning.Family reunions are usually the occasions that my parents like to talk about the life and economic situation when they were young: food coupons, supply and marketing cooperatives where they could buy things, and other odd phenomena so far away from my life that I could not help but give up my patience to chime with their words.However, this year's visits to South China's Guangdong Province and Southeast China's Fujian Province have impressed me enormously, especially by the interviewees' personal stories.In those moments, I felt regret for not treasuring enough of my parents' stories, while on the other hand, I marveled at the fast tempo that these places have been dancing with to realize about prosperity in a free market.The first outlet of McDonald's on the Chinese mainland was set up in Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in 1990.The opening of such a restaurant that offered hamburgers and French fries was quite a spectacle at that time. The long queues at the cash counters where people were waving their HK dollars, as one of the witnesses to that scene told me, representing the SEZ's opening-up and its people were enthusiastically embracing fresh new things.Imported food, exotic flavors as well as different tableware from Chinese chopsticks are not something people would take naturally at first. I giggled when a former waiter working at the first five-star hotel in Shenzhen told me that many customers did not know how to drink coffee at the hotel bar: They took all the coffee like Chinese liquor in one shot and then turned to the milk cup around it, which was also gone in one mouthful.Jokes like this are not likely to be seen again with people's horizons now broadened and cultural shocks gradually accepted over the past four decades.Nowadays the Western McDonald's chain stores have spread into many cities across China and its hamburgers have become a convenient grab for breakfast. A cup of Starbucks coffee has also become a handy and convenient beverage after lunch.The reform and opening-up has profoundly changed our society and economy.Riding on the booms of China's new four greatest inventions - high-speed rail trains, digital payments, shared bicycles and online shopping, it is hard for me to imagine life without the technological progress thanks to the opening-up policies.An international view, an open mind, cultural confidence as well as a strong economy behind my back are what supported me when I travelled out of the Chinese mainland.Looking out of the car window on a freezing cold Tuesday morning in Beijing, I watched people rushing to their destinations, the fast pace of life which was established by their fathers and grandfathers. But they are also living in the hope of creating their own miracles on the same land by embracing a new round of reform and opening-up.