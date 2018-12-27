Fate in balance for GM Ohio plant

A worker inspects the rear bumper of a General Motors Chevrolet Cruze in Youngstown, Ohio in November. Photo: IC

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has raised hopes again that he could ride to the rescue of a threatened General Motors Co (GM) car plant at the center of a political storm about auto jobs.In response, GM has said the Ohio factory's fate depends on union talks next year.Musk suggested in a Twitter exchange with outgoing Ohio Governor John Kasich that he would consider acquiring GM's Lordstown small-car factory in Warren, Ohio, which GM has signaled it could close next year. The decision has prompted bipartisan anger in Washington, led by US President Donald Trump.Musk had dropped a hint in an interview with the CBS TV program "60 Minutes" on December 9 that he might be interested in buying one of the three North American vehicle assembly plants GM has said have no work allocated after next year.On December 17, Kasich tweeted at Musk, "Hey @ElonMusk. Call me. There are no better workers than Ohio workers. And Lordstown is ready for you." Musk responded three days later, "Thanks, will consider next year."GM, however, owns the factory, and in a statement following the Musk tweet, GM spokesman Patrick Morrissey said: "GM has said the plant is unallocated and the next steps" are a matter of union-GM negotiations.GM and the United Auto Workers (UAW) will negotiate new master contracts for the automaker's US operations next year, with a resolution likely in the fall.The Lordstown assembly plant, which builds GM's slow-selling Chevrolet Cruze compact sedan, is one of five plants in North America GM has marked for possible closure.Trump has put pressure on GM to find a new vehicle for the Lordstown plant, threatening to kill a $7,500 federal tax credit program for electric vehicles that is beneficial to GM. That program has also benefited Tesla, and both automakers have lobbied Congress for months to lift the cap on electric vehicles eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit from the present level of 200,000 vehicles.Analysts tried to sort out the pros and cons of a deal that has not happened. For Trump, the stakes are clear. Ohio is a battleground state the president won in 2016 and needs to win again to be re-elected in 2020. Trump said during a visit in July 2017 to nearby Youngstown that jobs were coming back to the region. "Don't move," he told local residents.For GM, selling Lordstown to Tesla could help "reduce costs, improve sentiment and de-escalate political pressure," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a research note.GM, however, plans to compete more aggressively with Tesla by launching a fleet of electric vehicles over the next several years. Enabling Tesla's expansion could undermine its own electric-vehicle strategy.Tesla's sole assembly plant in Fremont, California, used to be a GM factory. The electric vehicle maker acquired the plant in 2010 for $42 million after GM and then-partner Toyota Motor Corp abandoned production there. Tesla has begun building a plant in Shanghai.Ohio's incoming governor, Mike DeWine, plans to meet with senior GM executives in January 2019 at the Detroit Auto Show to discuss the fate of the Lordstown plant, but GM officials have told Congress it is extremely unlikely the company will add a new vehicle there.If GM did reverse course and decide to retool the plant, it could take at least three years to prepare it for production, including potentially replacing the paint shop, GM told lawmakers.The UAW reiterated on December 20 that the union "will leave no stone unturned contractually, legally and through bargaining to keep the GM plant open."