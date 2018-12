The Blue House released a group of pictures of six puppies which were born by one of the gifted Pungsan from Kim Jong-un on Twitter on December 25, 2018. "The puppies get through each day and are able to run on the lawn in front of the Blue House. They grow bigger everyday and have begun to grow permanent teeth, thus they like to bite," stated the Blue House. The puppies were born in early November. Photo: VCG