Tight battle ‘all the way to finish line’ for Sydney-Hobart glory

Four supermaxis were Thursday neck and neck in a fierce battle to cross the finish line first in what organizers said was the closest contest in the history of the Sydney to Hobart race.



Just five nautical miles (nine kilometers) were separating the mega-yachts as they raced down Australia's east coast, with defending line honors champion Comanche slightly ahead of Black Jack, Wild Oats XI and Infotrack.



The lead had been switching regularly between 100-footer Comanche and fierce rival Wild Oats XI since a fleet of yachts departed a sunny Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day on Wednesday at the start of the 628-nautical mile race.



"It is by far the closest race ever," skipper Mark Richards of eight-time line honors Wild Oats XI said from the boat Thursday.



His yacht was first to Hobart in 2017 but was stripped of the win after being handed a one-hour penalty over a near-collision.



The yachts were off the record pace of one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds set by Comanche last year, amid lighter winds.



The breeze in the notoriously wild Bass Strait between Tasmania and the Australian mainland varied on Thursday, with the vessels supported by 15-25 knot northeasterly winds that weakened at times to six knots.



TP52 Ichi Ban - last year's handicap honors winner - was favourite again to be the vessel that performs best according to size, but dropped off the lead Thursday afternoon. Smaller boats were in the handicap lead, with Kayimai ahead of Midnight Rambler and Grace O'Malley.



The fleet in the gruelling contest is down to 81 from 85, after Hong Kong supermaxi Scallywag retired early with a broken bowsprit, followed by Zen, Patriot and M3 Team Hungary.



The crews on Thursday afternoon marked the 20th anniversary of the 1998 edition of the race, where a fatal storm saw six sailors lose their lives, with a moment of silence and the reading out of a commemoration message.



