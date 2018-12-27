It’s not over till it’s over

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah runs during the match against Newcastle United on Wednesday in Liverpool, England. Photo: VCG





"Bullshit." That was the English word Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reached for when talk turned to his side's Christmas Day advantage over champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race. The German was presented with the fact that in eight of the last 10 seasons the team top of the tree at Christmas has gone on to lift the trophy in May - the only two exceptions to the yule rule being Liverpool.



"It's a different team, a different time," he said. "Everything was different." Liverpool fans certainly backed their manager on social media and if the players were worried then they did their best to disguise that with a Boxing Day win over Newcastle United at Anfield, putting four goals past the festive visitors and opening up a six-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur in second and a seven-point lead on third-placed Manchester City in the process.



Manchester City fans will remember that they finished third at the end of that season. But how much should we take history into account when it is "not interesting" according to Klopp?



If anything it offers a reminder to take nothing for granted, not that anyone in the Premier League is in a position to do so. Klopp's predecessor at Anfield, Roy Hodgson aired his belief that so far unbeaten Liverpool will lose again in his post-match comments after guiding Crystal Palace to their surprise victory over Manchester City at the Etihad. Liverpool and City play in January.



Liverpool's title challenges in the last decade from being at top at Christmas came in the 2008-09 and 2013-14 seasons. The former saw a Rafael Benitez side lose ground to Manchester United, who went on to win the title by four points. Alex Ferguson's United team had been seven points behind the Reds at Christmas and sat in third behind Chelsea. But they had two games in hand on the teams above them as they had played the Club World Cup in Japan in mid-December.



The more recent title disappointment for Liverpool remains fresher in the memory. A team led by Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez was still in the hunt going into the final few games of the season. They slipped up when Gerrard lost his footing against Chelsea at Anfield, allowing Demba Ba to score, and then in a draw away at Crystal Palace. In the end it was Manchester City who finished champions, for only the second time in the Premier League era, just two points ahead of runners-up Liverpool.



Christmas curse



Paradoxically, the Christmas champions used to be considered a curse rather than evidence that you were going to win the title. In the first 12 seasons following the first Premier League campaign in 1992-93, the team at the top of the tree when presents were opened only won the league on three occasions. It all started that very first season when Norwich City set the pace on Christmas Day. The Canaries went on to finish third and Manchester United ended their 28-year wait to be champions of England. They were champions again in 1995-96 when Newcastle United faded away in the New Year in a season remembered for manager Kevin Keegan's televised meltdown.



That was the first of five seasons in a row where the Christmas leader failed to stay top come May. Manchester United overtook Liverpool in 1996-97, United were overtaken by Arsenal in 1997-98 and then the Old Trafford side overtook Aston Villa in 1998-99. Villa would go on to finish sixth at the end of the season. It was Ferguson's team who benefitted at the expense of leaders Leeds in 1999-2000, although the Yorkshire side at least finished in the Champions League spots.



Newcastle United fans must have felt a familiar sense of unease once top at the Christmas of the 2001-02 season. Arsenal went on to beat them to the Premier League crown. It was Arsenal's turn to fall from grace the next season. Despite losing fewer games after Christmas than before it, they could not stop Manchester United winning the title. It was United who missed out the season after that, though. Cristiano Ronaldo's debut campaign saw them drop from the top to see the title go to Arsenal's Invincibles, who had been unbeaten all season. Arsenal dropped from top to third in the second half of 2007-08. Once again it was Manchester United who were champions. Klopp is right to dismiss this but these are tales from history of what can happen with a swift run of bad results or a relentless rival in hot pursuit.



Race till final day



The title is not settled at Christmas. Liverpool's manager has also stated that he thinks that the title challenge "will be a race until the final day." That has happened only seven times since 1992-93. Blackburn Rovers pipped Manchester United on the last day in 1994-95 before United did the same to Newcastle United on the final day of the following season. It was Manchester United again on the last day of the 1998-99 season when they pipped Arsenal and once more in 2007-08 when they finished ahead of Chelsea. The London club got their revenge in 2009-10 when they took the title ahead of Manchester United on the last day with the two most recent occasions seeing Manchester City lift the title at the death in 2011-12 (ahead of Manchester United) and 2013-14 (over Liverpool).



Football fans will be keeping their fingers crossed for a title race as good as any of them. OK, maybe not fans of Liverpool.